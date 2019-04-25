0 Shelby County health officials ready after confirmed case of measles in Tennessee

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The number of reported measles cases across the country hit an all-time high this week with more than 667 cases.

Officials said that’s the highest it’s been in 25 years.

Most of the cases are in New York, but there’s one confirmed case in Tennessee.

The Shelby County Health Department said it’s ready in case the recent measles outbreak makes its way down south.

“When we have had cases in the past, we look at the contacts and make sure the vaccines stay with the people around it and immunize the ones we can in the time frame to prevent it,” said Helen Morrow, health officer for the Shelby County Health Department.

There is one confirmed case of measles in East Tennessee.

The state health department said this resident visited gas stations in Chattanooga and Clinton earlier this month.

But before that, a spokesperson with the Mississippi Department of Health told FOX13 this same contagious resident visited three places in Hattiesburg – one of them was a food court at the Turtle Creek Mall.

“I think our concern needs to be very high, we have a high immunization rate in Shelby County.

However, three years ago when we did have an outbreak it occurred in a wide variety of people that were popping all over town,” said Morrow.

Tennessee Health Department data shows about 86 percent of Shelby county 2-years-olds surveyed in 2018 were vaccinated for measles.

Morrow said the best way to stay healthy is to check your vaccination status and get vaccinated if you haven’t already.

“It’s a safe vaccine with two doses it’s 99 percent effective,” she said.

If you start to show symptoms of measles, state health department officials said you should call your doctor first before going to a health care center, so you don’t potentially exposure others to the disease.

During the outbreak in 2016, the Shelby County Health Department said there were seven people with measles. Six were from Shelby County and one from Tipton County.

All of them recovered.

