0 Shelby County home sprayed with bullets while family was sleeping, father says

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A Shelby County man said his home was sprayed with bullets while he and his family were sleeping.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is now searching for the shooter.

The father told FOX13 their son was standing behind a door when those shots were fired in their neighborhood near Old Brownsville Road. Now, deputies are hoping to catch the shooter and take them to 201 Poplar.

“They did find another bullet hole in the wall about six inches away from the window from where my son was sitting,” said the father, who did not want to be identified.

What started as a quiet night ended with gunfire in a normally peaceful neighborhood. That man told FOX13 he hasn’t heard shots fired in the 20 years he has lived there.

“My wife and I were in bed asleep and my son usually stays up late playing on the computer. And I heard what I thought was something falling off the walls,” the man said.

The man saw some debris on the floor and then found a bullet hole in his front door.

That is when he and his neighbor called 911. He counted two bullet holes and four rifle casings on the street.

His 24-year-old son was standing behind his bedroom door at the time.

Deputies told the man there was a similar type of shooting with a similar weapon a couple of blocks away a few weeks ago.

“They collected the shells to compare the forensics to see if it was shot by the same rifle,” said the man.

SCSO officials told FOX13 this incident is still under investigation.

However, neighbors said they believe this was a random shooting.

