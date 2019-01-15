Shelby County homeowner fights back, shoots theft suspect

Both a homeowner and theft suspect were shot during a shootout in Shelby County.
Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the homeowner confronted the suspect on the 6100 block of Covington Pike late Monday night. Deputies did not say what the suspect was stealing.
During the confrontation, the homeowner and suspect shot each other.
Both were taken to Regional One Hospital but are expected to be okay.
FOX13 is working to learn what official charges will be filed.
