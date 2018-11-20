0 Shelby County juvenile center to allow detained youth to call family for free

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said reducing costs for families intertwined in the criminal justice system is a priority for his new administration.

He said the county is taking one small step toward this goal by renegotiating its contract with for with the vendor for inmate telephone services and waiving fees for youth calling their parents in the juvenile detention center.

“One of the best ways to get on the path of rehabilitation is to connect with their family, and we don’t want anyone to be precluded from connecting from their family members, even those who can’t afford to use the phone,” said Harris.

Harris said this will affect about 65 teens who often spend an average of 20 days in the detention center.

“Could you imagine for some of those folks that couldn't afford phone calls staying in the detention facility for more than 20 days and having real challenges around connecting with their family and loved ones? It really could create depression it could create anxiety,” said Harris.

These fees won’t be waived in time for Thanksgiving and they may not be waived by Christmas either, but Harris said the implementation process has started and he hopes it’s complete by early next year.

Commissioner Tami Sawyer believes this is still major progress for families.

“It something they can hold on to. Whether it happens today before Thanksgiving or happens in January, I think knowing that that burden has been alleviated that they can stay in touch with their youth, incarcerated youth,” said Sawyer.

