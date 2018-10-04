0 Shelby County leader, activist react to Trump mocking Brett Kavanaugh accuser at Southaven rally

A Shelby County commissioner is speaking out after President Donald Trump’s visit to the Mid-South Tuesday night.

At the rally, Trump made comments about one of the women who are accusing a Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault.

Trump’s words Tuesday night mocked the testimony given by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford last week.

Ford is accusing Judge Brett Kavanaugh of assaulting her more than 30 years ago while they were in high school.

Wednesday morning, Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer wrote an op-ed to CNN expressing her displeasure of Trump’s comments.

"How just out of touch it was with the reality that so many women are facing in Tennessee and Mississippi,” Sawyer said.

Deborah Clubb is the CEO of the Memphis Area Women’s Council.

Clubb said the president’s comments were hard to hear.

"It makes me feel unsafe,” Clubb said.

"People should be speaking out about the fact that the most powerful person in this country used his position to mock a woman about her sexual assault, her alleged sexual assault,” Sawyer said.

Clubb says ever since the Brett Kavanough hearing more victims of sexual assault have come forward calling the national rape hotline.

"People like Dr. Ford are going to encourage and inspire people to keep talking,” Clubb said.

