0 Shelby County leaders propose installation of 130 SkyCop cameras

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County leaders proposed installing 130 SkyCop cameras in the fiscal year 2020 budget.

They've set aside $650,000 for the project, which will be voted on June 30.

The county plans on installing 10 SkyCop cameras in each district.

"It's a crime deterrent, it’s an opportunity to put together investigations and catch perpetrators. It’s one of the things the community really wants," said Mayor Lee Harris.

Community activist Patricia Rogers would like to see one at the Fox Hollow Townnhomes to monitor illegal dumping.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

She'd also like to see a SkyCop camera by Aretha Franklin's birthplace.

"You have a lot of tourists coming every day and we want tourists to feel safe," said Rogers.

Harris said he doesn't know where the cameras would be placed. He's waiting for the $650,000 project to be approved.

Harris said the money would come from property taxes.

"It will be in the normal course it will not require any tax increase because it will be in the normal course of tax collection and the budget process," said Harris.

The county hopes to work with the Memphis real time crime center where SkyCop camera footage is reviewed.

Harris said he thinks this will help people feel safer in the county.

"It's something that really takes the priorities from this commission and what they've heard from the community," said Harris.

The final approval of the budget will be on June 30.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.