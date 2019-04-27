Shelby County leaders working to get historic health care center up and running

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Since 2014, Mt. Olive Cathedral CME Church has worked to rejuvenate Collins Chapel Hospital.
“We’ve come so far, and we’ve not made it to the finish line,” Shelby County commissioner Eddie Jones Jr. said.
RELATED: Community leaders looking to renovate, reopen historic health care facility in Memphis
Work continued Friday as faith leaders and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris met to discuss the future.
Jones Jr. said there hasn’t been much sharing of ideas in the past. This was different.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
“Opened the door of opportunities of the occupancy of this particular building,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it. I heard a lot of good ideas.”
Harris led the discussion. Some ideas shared included using the facility as a storage facility for medications, hospice care or a senior day center.
“Because of the size of it I think you could put a lot of different things in health care in this building,” Jones Jr. said.
With 50 percent of the facility renovated, more funding is needed. The church has already put $3 million into it.
Jones Jr. left encouraged that with the unity of the community, the finish line will be crossed.
“It’s good to see that all of us are coming together and to see what we can pull together to make this a reality,” he said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}