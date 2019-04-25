0 Shelby County leads state of Tennessee in number of children who were sexually assaulted

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The latest data from the Tennessee Department of Health shows Shelby County led the state with the most children who were sexually assaulted in 2017.

Most of the children were between the ages of 14 and 17-years-old.

Child advocates said the innocence of children can sometimes be preyed upon by predators looking to take advantage of them.

Numbers FOX13’s Jeremy Pierre discovered in data found on the Tennessee Department of Health website shows sexual assaults involving children between newborns and 9-years-old are extremely high statewide.

In Shelby County, it’s the highest of anywhere in the state of Tennessee with 206 victims.

Memphis Area Women’s Council executive director, Deborah Clubb, stands with sexual assault victims.

Clubb said more resources need to become available as more assaults are being reported.

"We need more capacity both at the Rape Crisis Center and Child Advocacy Center,” Clubb said.

On Tuesday, Memphis police arrested Tamara Marion for allegedly raping a 4-year-old child.

Investigators said a video circulated around social media of Marion performing sexual acts of the child.

According to the numbers from the state health department, more than 400 minors between the ages of 10 and 17 reported sexual assaults in 2017.

That number also led the state.

"It’s one of the primary adverse childhood experiences that we talk about now,” Clubb said.

Official numbers for 2018 have not been released yet by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

