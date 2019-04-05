Shelby County man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting woman in Kroger parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the parking lot of a Cordova Kroger.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Kroger on Highway 64.
Police said Mugurel Caldararu motioned the victim over toward him in the parking lot. He then touched her, grabbing her crotch area with his hand, according to a police affidavit.
The victim told investigators she then ran away to call police.
Officers located Caldararu and took him into custody. He is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on sexual battery charges.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}