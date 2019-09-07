Shelby County man charged with sexually abusing 2 young relatives

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A man in his early 20s is charged with sexually abusing two younger relatives for a number of years.
Joseph King is charged with eight counts of rape of a child and four counts of aggravated sexual battery.
In March, Shelby County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a sex crime at a home in Arlington.
The victim told investigators while he was growing up, he was sexually violated a number of times by his older cousin, King. He told them the first incident happened when he was 8 years old and King was 11. He said the abuse came to an end in 2012.
According to the affidavit, during a therapy session in March, the female victim told her psychologist that an older male cousin had sexually violated her until she was 13 years old. She later told investigators the abuse started when she was 5 or 6 years old. The suspect was 10 or 11 at the time.
King was arrested Friday and released on his own recognizances.
He is scheduled to be in court Monday.
