  • Shelby County man sentenced to decades in prison for raping girlfriend's daughter

    Updated:

    BARTLETT, Tenn. - A Bartlett man was sentenced to prison Friday after being convicted of raping the daughter of a woman he was dating at the time. 

    Patrick Phillips, 45, was convicted of raping the 12-year-old girl in 2012 while her mother was at work. 

    The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said the incident occurred in November of 2012. 

    The victim left a note for her mother a few days later describing the incident. 

    The girl said Phillips had offered to “give her a back massage” while her mother was gone, and that Phillips then began sexually abusing her and raped her in a bedroom at their home.

    Phillips was convicted of rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery Friday. 

    His $25,000 bond was revoked. Phillips was sentenced to 27 years in prison without the possibility of parole. 

