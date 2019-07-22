0 Shelby County mayor, commissioners debate ordinance to pay government workers $15 per hour

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The Shelby County commission had its first reading of an ordinance that would pay government workers $15 per hour.

Government workers are already paid that amount, but Mayor Lee Harris wants to turn it into a law, so it cannot be reversed by future mayors.

Commissioner Edmund Ford said he is worried that new employees could get paid the same amount as those who have worked for the government for several years.

“It’s extremely flawed, it’s like an incomplete homework assignment,” Ford said.

Ford also argued that the ordinance does not discuss pay compression, but Harris said resolving pay compression issues will not be a problem.

“There is a small group of people that will require an additional wage increase as we bring more and more employees up to $15 an hour. It’s such a small number, we can handle it on a case-by-case basis,” Harris said.

It will take three readings before the ordinance can become a law – a law the mayor hopes will pass without a problem.

Ford also discussed the ordinance’s focus on pushing Shelby County Schools to pay nutritional workers a minimum wage of $15.

He argued that needs to be expanded to include other workers, like substitute teachers and tutors – whom Ford said get paid less than that.

