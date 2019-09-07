0 Shelby County Mayor Harris proposes 3rd car fee

Memphis, TENN - Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert met with Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris Friday morning to discuss his plan to fund MATA in Memphis.



Halbert says she was blindsided when the news came out this week.



Halbert said she learned about the mayor's plan on the news.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



"We were told that a letter was sent, and we did not receive a letter until yesterday through US mail and that was a little awkward for our office because we always communicate through email or in our office mail when literally our office is across the street," Halbert said.



Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert says was caught off guard to learn about the controversial plan to fund MATA.



On Wednesday, Fox 13 reported Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris's plan which includes implementing a fee for families. The plan means families that own more than two cars could pay an additional $145 when they register their cars.



The goal is to improve the MATA bus system giving all of Shelby County easier access to busses.



"Just because people have more than two cars at home does not mean that they are new cars or that they have income where they can afford a new fee. You just have to put some thought into it."



The letter Halbert received from Harris's office requests data like how many motor vehicles were registered in Shelby County in the past four years.



"I'm disappointed that we did not, as elected officials for Shelby County government, have an opportunity to talk about it before making the plan public because I think I could have helped save a little potential embarrassment because a lot of citizens are concerned," said Halbert.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office said, "Proper procedure is for a proposal from the Mayor's Office to be presented first to the Shelby County Commission. That proposal was delivered Wednesday. Thursday morning, I contacted Clerk Halbert to send her the proposal, and she declined."

Halbert said that is not true.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.