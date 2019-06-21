0 Shelby County mayor plans to provide grant to flood victims from unincorporated areas

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - The Shelby County Mayor’s office is putting together a grant to help people affected by flooding in unincorporated parts of the county.

This comes after the county gave $100,000 to flood victims in Germantown on Wednesday.

Shelby County Emergency Management reports that 60 apartments were affected by flooding off Winchester Road.

Champion Hills at Windyke Assistant Property Manager Sonia Jackson said 16 apartments at the complex flooded with 18 inches of water.

“It was like right here, right through here where the water line was,” said Jackson as she showed water damage.

Two weeks later you can still see the damage left behind from flash flooding.

The gym inside Champion Hills at Wyndike flooded with ankle deep water.

Jackson said the night of the storm she drove to the property then waded through waist high water to the office.

“I was thinking of the families themselves, I have to get these people out of there because their cars were flooding in water too as well,” said Jackson.

The fire department helped rescue several families.

Families who huddled together in the main office to stay dry.

“Some people were trapped in their apartment and they had to push their door open to get out of the apartments,” Jackson said.

A total of 60 apartments were flooded in unincorporated Shelby county.

Apartments at Westbury, Miller Creek and Champion Hills off Winchester road.

On Monday, the Mayor’s office plans on presenting a grant to help flood victims.

“It was bad they lost everything, they lost their apartment and cars,” Jackson said.

It is unclear how much the grant will offer.

People are grateful for anything that will help them move forward after the flood.

The grant will be presented on Monday before the Shelby County Commissioners.

