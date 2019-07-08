0 Shelby County mayor wants University of Memphis employees to make at least $15 per hour

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - The president of The University of Memphis and the mayor of Shelby County are in the middle of a funding clash.

The University of Memphis wants a $1 million grant to renovate the university’s swimming facilities, but Mayor Lee Harris vetoed the plan.

It marks his first-ever veto.

Harris said he first wants the university’s lowest-paid workers to make a living wage.

Shelby County Commission Chairman Van Turner said Mayor Lee Harris has the right to veto any resolution that passes within 10 days.

He said on the 10th day, things came to a head and Harris vetoed the budget action.

“It’s more than just a swimming pool. It’s a facility that will teach our young people how to swim. There are issues with drowning deaths with our young people in the city. This would be used to respond to that need,” Turner said.

Turner said the renovations are needed at the University of Memphis’ Michael Rose Natatorium for a lot of reasons.

Those reasons ranged from public safety to non-profits being there to feed kids who are on free or reduced lunch during the school year and not eating much during summer months.

Harris addressed his veto of financial support for The University of Memphis in a letter. He said Shelby County Government has “repeatedly” recommended $15 per hour for public institutions, but that 330+ employees at The University of Memphis make $11.11 per hour.

He said he can’t endorse the budget allocation to the University until there is a plan in place to “resolve this important issue.”

Commissioner Turner said he thinks an override vote is likely. It takes eight votes to overrule, and Turner said he thinks it could happen at the next commission meeting.

“I think the votes are there to override. And President Rudd has indicated that there’s a plan in place,” Turner said.

The University of Memphis’s president, Dr. David Rudd, wrote a letter in response to Harris’s that he posted on Twitter Monday.

Rudd explained that because he answers to the board of trustees, and not local government, he will not increase the minimum wage in exchange for funding for the natatorium.

Rudd said there are already plans to raise the minimum wage, and not because Harris has vetoed support for the pool renovations, but because the employees “deserve it, it’s the right thing to do.”

Rudd added that the request poses a potential violation of The University of Memphis’s accreditation.

He cited section 3:2:4 from the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. That’s the commission that accredits The University of Memphis.

It said, “the governing board is free from undue influence from political, religious, or other external bodies, and protects the institution from such influence.”

Rudd said not only is the request a “potential serious ethical breach,” it’s a potential violation of that accreditation standard.

FOX13 Investigates has made and sent more than a dozen phone calls and emails to The University of Memphis, SACSCOC, Rhodes College, and The University of Tennessee Health Sciences for clarity on that section and potential accreditation issues that could arise.

We will update this article as soon as we receive answers.

FOX13 also reached out to the spokesperson for Mayor Lee Harris to ask if this is a new initiative for the mayor, and if he plans to veto funding for all institutions that don’t pay at least $15 per hour.

The spokesperson would only direct FOX13 back to the original letter the Mayor wrote, which does not address that question.

