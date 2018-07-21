0 Shelby County mayoral candidate, other county leaders named in strip club shooting lawsuit

One of the candidates running for the mayor of Shelby County is being sued.

David Lenoir is named as a defendant in a case where a man was shot and paralyzed in a strip club that Shelby County owned.

The shooting happened at then named “Babes of Babylon” in January 2017 – after the club was shut down as a nuisance property by the District Attorney’s Office.

Murray Wells, the attorney representing Charles Williams, said Lenoir is partially responsible -- along with the county -- because his name is on the “trustee sale.”

Lenoir said the lawsuit wrongly includes him.

He issued an official statement to FOX13 regarding the lawsuit:

In the same way the Mayor and District Attorney were wrongly included as parties to the case, the Trustee's Office was also wrongly included in an official capacity merely because the property was going through the normal tax delinquency process. Such claims against elected officials are redundant claims to those already asserted against the Defendant Shelby County. The County Attorney is defending the case vigorously, including a pending motion for summary dismissal as to the Trustee and the Trustee’s Office. It would not be appropriate for me to offer any further specific comments on a matter pending with the County Attorney's Office.

The lawsuit does not just name Lenoir. Other city officials and strip club officials were mentioned:

Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell

District Attorney Amy Weirich

Owners of Babes of Babylon

Lenoir’s situation is unique because he was set to be deposed less than two weeks away from the County Mayor’s election, in which he is the Republican nominee.

Five days before the deposition, on Thursday, the county attorneys representing Lenoir filed a protective order.

That order argues that Lenoir is not at all personally responsible, did not have intricate knowledge of the property and should not have to sit through a deposition regarding the case.

All that said, the deposition will likely have little-to-no impact on the mayoral race.

Lenoir is not responsible personally for the shooting, but Wells said the stall tactic on the deposition is political.

“I don’t think politics should play with the administration of justice,” Wells said.

Wells said the lawsuit is seeking millions of dollars but there is a cap for the county’s responsibility, likely at $375,000-$400,000.

