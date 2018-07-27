Shelby County mayoral candidate says his skin was darkened in opponent's flyer

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Republican candidate David Lenoir is facing criticism over a new flyer that appears to have darkened the skin tone of opponent Lee Harris.
FOX13 spoke with candidate Lee Harris who says the attack crosses the line.
Mayoral candidate Lee Harris released the following statement:
"Mr. Lenior’s entire campaign seems built for negative attacks. This latest attack crosses the line. Leaders should not make fun of the skin color of black and brown people. Darkening the skin color of an African American is as wrong as fat-shaming women leaders or making a slant-eyed gesture toward Asian American leaders. This conduct is not ok. From here on out, I pledge to run a clean campaign. I will spend the final days presenting a positive vision for Shelby County. I would ask that Mr. Lenoir pledge to do the same. If he has a record, he should talk about it."
Earlier this afternoon, FOX13 called, texted, and email Mr. Lenoir but we haven't heard back.
