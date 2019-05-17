Shelby County middle school closed Friday because of air conditioning issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Chickasaw Middle School will be closed Friday after continuing problems with its air conditioning.
According to Shelby County Schools officials, they released students early due to continued HVAC maintenance.
And the necessary part to repair the HVAC is not available locally, but it has been ordered and scheduled to arrive Friday morning.
Shelby County Schools said families have been notified.
Buses picked up bus riders Thursday, and staff stayed "as long as needed to make sure students are dismissed safely," officials said.
