  • Shelby County middle school closes early because of air conditioning issues

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Chickasaw Middle School dismissed at 11:30 a.m. due to HVAC maintenance.

    Shelby County Schools said families have been notified.

    Buses picked up bus riders, and staff stayed "as long as needed to make sure students are dismissed safely," officials said.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories