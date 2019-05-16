Shelby County middle school closing early because of air conditioning issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Chickasaw Middle School will be dismissing at 11:30 a.m. due to HVAC maintenance.
Shelby County Schools said families have been notified.
Buses will pick up our bus riders, and staff will stay as long as needed to make sure students are dismissed safely.
