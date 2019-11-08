Shelby County offers assistance to people impacted by October's severe storms

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The Shelby County Board of Commissioners approved more than $166,000 to help people impacted by the storm that passed through the city on the morning of October 21.
An EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 105 miles per hour caused significant damage to buildings and businesses.
The Shelby County Emergency Management & Homeland Security Office, in conjunction with the Shelby County Community Services Agency, has opened a phone line to help those impacted by the storm.
The number is 901-222-6700.
According to the press release, available services will include housing assistance, food, storage, tree and debris removal. Applications will be reviewed on a case by case basis.
The Assistance Line is available 24 hours a day.
The county said applicants should be prepared to provide contact information, including your address and if possible, an alternate contact number. A representative from Shelby County Government will contact you within 24-48 hours.
Latino Memphis is also available for assistance at 901-366-5882.
