  • Shelby County offers assistance to people impacted by October's severe storms

    Updated:

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The Shelby County Board of Commissioners approved more than $166,000 to help people impacted by the storm that passed through the city on the morning of October 21.

    An EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 105 miles per hour caused significant damage to buildings and businesses.

    The Shelby County Emergency Management & Homeland Security Office, in conjunction with the Shelby County Community Services Agency, has opened a phone line to help those impacted by the storm.

    The number is 901-222-6700.

    According to the press release, available services will include housing assistance, food, storage, tree and debris removal. Applications will be reviewed on a case by case basis.

    The Assistance Line is available 24 hours a day.

    The county said applicants should be prepared to provide contact information, including your address and if possible, an alternate contact number. A representative from Shelby County Government will contact you within 24-48 hours.

    Latino Memphis is also available for assistance at 901-366-5882.
     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories