Shelby County officer carjacked, has gun stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy was carjacked Wednesday night.
In the carjacking, the officer also had his gun stolen.
The incident happened in Grahamwood, near Berclair.
The latest information on the suspects from this carjacking, and if they knew who they were doing this to, on FOX13 News at 10.
Trending stories:
- Half-naked 'mental consumer' stabs woman in head inside Mississippi Target store
- Memphis soldier found dead after going missing from Florida, family says
- Dog found hanging by its neck in backyard of East Memphis home; police investigating
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}