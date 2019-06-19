0 Shelby County officials announce they will provide a grant to Germantown flood victims

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - The Shelby County commissioners are giving a $100,000 dollar grant to help Germantown with flood relief efforts.

It also declared an emergency declaration for the whole county.

Several homeowners are happy about this grant but are also hoping for help from the state and federal government.

They said every since the flooding they are worried about rain coming to their area.

“We’ve had to remove all the walls in here we’ve taken up the floors,” said Carrie Ditter as she showed her house.

Ditter said it's hard to recognize her home of three years.

Four feet of water flooded her house almost two weeks ago when she was upstairs alone.

“You feel trapped up there, I felt trapped upstairs because I didn’t want to come down in the water,” Ditter said.

Her first floor was completely damaged. She said she’s worried about the rain expected tonight.

“I think I have a little PTSD or something because it makes me very nervous I’m worried its going to happen again,” Ditter said.

Ditter said she is trying to stay positive.

Positive about things like a $100,000 grant given to the city of Germantown from Shelby County commissioners.

“None of us have flood insurance so everything is coming out of our pockets,” Ditter said.

She said she is also thankful for friends and even strangers who helped her repair her home.

“Its been heartwarming to see the way they have responded its one of those thing where I feel like I’m not in it alone,” Ditter said.

The city of Germantown has put $250,000 in a fund towards disaster relief through the Kiwanis Club through Iberiabank.

You can fill out an application here: https://www.germantown-tn.gov/floodrelief

