0 Shelby County officials exploring idea of extending statute of limitations for victims of cold cases

Shelby County Commissioners will explore the possibility of extending the statute of limitations for victims of cold cases to receive aid from the Victim’s Compensation Fund.

Many victims of violent crimes, or their loved ones, could be eligible for aid. Right now, their eligibility would go for a year from the date of the crime.

Commissioner Van Turner said after what's going on with rape kit testing, victims should be eligible up until a year after an arrest is made.

"We think it is fair and just and we are focusing on those who have been harmed," Turner said. “We would simply ask our legislators to amend the victim’s compensation fund to allot for cold cases.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Turner said it’s time to take another look at the state's victim compensation fund.

As it stands, eligible victims of crimes in the state can apply for the fund up to one year after the day the crime was committed.

Turner’s proposal at county commission Wednesday could change that.

“If cold cases have been resolved and the victim had been notified, they would have an additional year after they were notified the cold case had been resolved,” Turner said.

Turner said the idea came from a sexual assault kit task force meeting update. After testing more than 12,000 kits, over 3,000 investigations have opened.

Many of them date back years ago. Many victims wouldn’t be eligible for the assistance.

Turner said commissioners will discuss the proposal Wednesday before taking it to legislators.

More information about the fund can be found here.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.