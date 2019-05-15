Shelby County officials identify man shot and killed in Cordova

CORDOVA, Tenn. - Investigators have identified the man who was shot and killed in Cordova early Wednesday.
SCSO officials said Bryan Hervey, 61, of Cordova was shot to death in the 1200 block of Linnean Cove.
Investigators have positively identified the homicide victim from Linnean Cove as Bryan Hervey,61, of Cordova. Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH (2274).— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) May 15, 2019
FOX13 spoke to a man who woke up to the gunshots and walked outside to see what happened.
"There was a pause, then there was probably six to eight more shots," Don Warsham said. "And, I looked to the west here right in front of Linnean and I could see the gunfire coming from the muzzle."
Warsham said he heard a man say, "Come on let's go," but did not see the suspects. SCSO has not released information on who they are looking for.
No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
Sanga Road at Macon Road, near Linnean Cove, is blocked while investigators search the area for evidence. Deputies are asking anyone traveling in the area to select an alternate route.
"We prayed for the family this morning that obviously have lost a loved one," Warsham said. "So, me and my boys, before they went to school, prayed for them this morning. So, that's all we can do."
