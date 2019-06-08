Shelby County officials suspend visitation at 201 Poplar for at least one week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County deputies have suspended visitation for detainees at 201 Poplar for at least a week due to technical difficulties.
SCSO officials said the suspension is due to “technical difficulties with the visitation system,” and it is expected to last at least one week.
According to officials, the public will be notified when visitation has resumed.
What caused the technical difficulties was not made known.
Officials said the Jail East women’s facility and the Shelby County juvenile detention center are not affected by the difficulties and will continue regular visitation.
Detainees can still receive phone calls during the visitation suspension, officials said.
SCSO released a statement on Twitter regarding the issues:
“We regret any inconveniences this may cause and thank you for your continued patience as Shelby County Government works to resolve the issue(s). Detainees are encouraged to phone loved ones during the suspension of visitation.”
Public Notice: Visitation for detainees at the Shelby County Jail (201 Poplar Avenue) has been suspended. This suspension is due to technical difficulties with the visitation system and is expected to last at least a week.— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) June 7, 2019
