Parents please use caution as your transport students to school. Our buses are already on the road. Many students are in route for 7:15AM bell schools. The District is monitoring the developing weather conditions. Principals will receive students and immediately implement severe weather plan. We will share additional messaging regarding power outages. No students will be marked tardy.
Tipton County Schools is holding their buses in place to make sure everyone stays safe.
Good Monday Morning! Buses are remaining where they are for the time being due to the Tornado warning. Once the warning is lifted they will resume their regular schedules. Obviously, tardies will be excused today. Be safe out there today!! @TCSchools_— Tipton Co Schools (@TCSchools_) October 21, 2019
Collierville Schools said all tardiness will be excused this morning and buses will be delayed.
Please shelter in place until the tornado warning is lifted. School buses will be late this morning. All tardiness will be excused. Stand by for further information. Stay safe!!! @ColliervilleGov— Collierville Schools (@cville_schools) October 21, 2019
Fayette County School said the buses will be delayed and all tardies will be excused for the day.
