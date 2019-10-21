  • Shelby County Schools, other local school districts respond to Severe Weather across the Mid-South

    . - Shelby County Schools is asking parents to use caution when transporting students to school.

    According to the district, 

    Parents please use caution as your transport students to school. Our buses are already on the road. Many students are in route for 7:15AM bell schools. The District is monitoring the developing weather conditions. Principals will receive students and immediately implement severe weather plan. We will share additional messaging regarding power outages. No students will be marked tardy. 

    Tipton County Schools is holding their buses in place to make sure everyone stays safe. 

    Collierville Schools said all tardiness will be excused this morning and buses will be delayed.

    Fayette County School said the buses will be delayed and all tardies will be excused for the day.  

