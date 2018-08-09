Shelby County police searching for 2 men wanted for armed robbery

ARLINGTON, Tenn. - Shelby County police are looking for two men accused of robbing a business at gunpoint.
According to a release from police, the two suspects committed the armed robbery on Aug. 3.
The unidentified business was on Highway 70 in Arlington.
Authorities did not identify the suspects, but they are pictured above.
Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the incident is asked to call police.
