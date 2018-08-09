  • Shelby County police searching for 2 men wanted for armed robbery

    Updated:

    ARLINGTON, Tenn. - Shelby County police are looking for two men accused of robbing a business at gunpoint. 

    According to a release from police, the two suspects committed the armed robbery on Aug. 3. 

    The unidentified business was on Highway 70 in Arlington. 

    Authorities did not identify the suspects, but they are pictured above. 

    Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the incident is asked to call police. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories