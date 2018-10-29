0 Shelby County residents, officers hold ‘solidarity night' in support of Pittsburgh shooting victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hundreds of people of more than 15 different faith-based organizations came together Sunday to offer prayers and words of encouragement following the mass shooting in Pittsburgh.

Law enforcement from across Shelby County also were in attendance to show their commitment to protecting all places of worship.

RELATED: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: Prosecutor seeking death penalty in case, report says

“It reminds us that we can’t take anything for granted,” said Rabi Feivel Strauss.

The prayer meeting comes one day after a gunman killed 11 people and injured six others – including four officers – at a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Strauss said prayer is the most powerful thing to do after the tragedy.

"In Judaism we need to mourn but we also understand our holy scripture which tells us to choose life," Strauss said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Retired MPD officer Stuart Frisch is the regional security director for the Secure Community Network.

The network is under the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

Frisch said security in Jewish communities is increasing, adding it is a regular partner with many different law enforcement agencies.

Frisch couldn’t go into detail with FOX13 about the measures that are in place at synagogues in Memphis.

Strauss said the tragic event in Pittsburgh will make communities of different faiths stronger and come together.

"It's not too late we as a people, we as a country have the power to choose life," said Strauss.

A spokesperson for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told FOX13 deputies and law enforcement officers are assisting in securing Jewish facilities.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.