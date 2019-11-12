MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Class is in session for Shelby County Schools.
"According to the district, All SCS schools and offices are OPEN today (11/12). "
We are aware of the forecast and are working closely with @NWSMemphis to monitor conditions. Safety is our top priority.— Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) November 12, 2019
We expect to make a final decision no later than 5:30 a.m. Info will be shared by text, social media (here and @SCSSuptRay), on our website, and on 88.5FM. pic.twitter.com/BG1aVHSyVi
Bartlett City Schools will also remain open today.
Related: Multiple Mid-South school districts starting late due to weather
However, other school districts will be delayed. CLICK HERE for details concerning school closures and delays in the FOX13 viewing area.
FOX13 is monitoring this situation. Good Morning Memphis will continue to share updates on any school or business closings.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- FOX13's Joey Sulipeck breaks down the latest chance for snow, freezing rain this evening
- Suspect on the run after car stolen from gas station with child still inside, police say
- Woman identified, killed during wrong-way crash on I-55 early Monday morning
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}