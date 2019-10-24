Shelby County Schools cancel after-school programs due to power outages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Monday's storms are still impacting the Mid-South.
Shelby County Schools Media relations released a statement saying that a few schools have canceled their after school programs for Thursday due to power outages.
The schools listed are:
- Oakhaven Elementary
- Goodlett Elementary
- Sheffield Elementary
"Staff will remain at school sites until all students have been safely picked up," the statement continued.
