  • Shelby County Schools cancel after-school programs due to power outages

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Monday's storms are still impacting the Mid-South. 

    Shelby County Schools Media relations released a statement saying that a few schools have canceled their after school programs for Thursday due to power outages. 

    The schools listed are: 

    • Oakhaven Elementary 
    • Goodlett Elementary 
    • Sheffield Elementary 

    "Staff will remain at school sites until all students have been safely picked up," the statement continued.  

