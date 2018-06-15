Shelby County schools considering bringing Narcan on property as precaution

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Members of the Shelby County School Board met Thursday to discuss the possibility of bringing the life-saving drug, Narcan, into their schools.
The proposed policy would require a dose of the drug to be on the campus of each school as a precaution.
“It means we can save lives,” said board member Mike Kernell.
Still early in the process, the board discussed other districts that have already implemented a policy.
For example, Hamilton County Schools keeps four doses on hand at each school.
Contracted nurses handle the doses.
“This is something we’ve been hoping and pushing for,” said Becky Farruggia, director of the organization Hearts for Hope & Healing.
FOX13 asked board members if the discussion was prompted by any specific cases inside their schools. They would only say they’re looking into data that would help them implement a policy.
