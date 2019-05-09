0 Shelby County Schools officials taking closer look at school safety following mass shootings in U.S.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - FOX13 is taking a closer look at school safety after two back-to-back mass school shootings across the country.

Shelby County School district officials said they provide active shooter trainings every year and more than 120 school resources officers. Additionally, the district invested $16 million in security and school safety last year.

But Mary Thomas, a sophomore at Rhodes College and SCS graduate, said something else needs to change.

“It’s a shame students have to wake up and wonder if they're going to have an active shooter drill – which is traumatizing – or if they may have to put themselves in danger to save their peers,” said Thomas. “It’s a reality many of us are having to face as college students, as younger students in high school.”

Within the past two weeks, three students died during two different mass shootings.

Kendrick Ray Castillo, 18, was killed and eight others were wounded in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday.

And exactly one week before, Riley Howell, 21, and Reed Parlier, 19, were killed and four others were injured during a shooting at UNC Charlotte.

In both cases, students sacrificed themselves trying to protect other students. While she admires their bravery, Thomas said students shouldn't be in that position.

“I’m a student I’m not trained in self-defense. I’m not in military, I didn't put myself in a position voluntarily where I’d have to defend myself form an armed person. Just think it’s an indication of the failure of legislation,” said Thomas.

In Tennessee, a bill that would have allowed public school employees to carry guns didn’t make it out of committee. But another bill reducing the required training for a conceal carry-only handgun permit is heading to the governor's office.

Instead of eight live fireman training, the requirement would allow 90 minutes of online training.

Thomas said she wants to see more common-sense legislation.

“The answer isn't more guns, the answer isn't necessarily taking away all the guns either. It’s safe training with guns, it’s less guns in the hands of people who want to do harm to other people,” said Thomas.

In Arkansas, a bill ending the state ban on the possession of machine guns and sawed-off shotguns is heading to the governor's desk.

Here’s the district full statement on the recent school shooting in Colorado:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Douglas County School District following the tragic event in Colorado this week. Shelby County Schools would like to reassure families and our community that safety remains our top priority and that we have a variety of measures in place to keep our schools safe. We also want parents to know counseling support is always available for students in every school if they need it.”

