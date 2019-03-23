Shelby County Schools rezoning plans to be released soon

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Hundreds of Shelby County students could be rezoned to different elementary, middle and high schools next school year.
These rezonings are part of former Superintendent Dorsey Hopson’s plans to address overcrowding in the district.
For the past few weeks, SCS district officials have been meeting with parents about the proposal.
The district said the rezoning would help reduce overcrowding while expanding courses and programs.
It would also rezone students to schools closer to their neighborhoods.
But FOX13 talked with several Germantown middle school parents off camera who said they aren’t happy about the proposal.
One parent FOX13 she has two students who will be affected – one is middle schooler who would rezone to Highland Oaks and a high schooler who would rezone to Southwind.
If approved, the district said the rezonings aren’t mandatory. But if you choose to keep your student at their school, the district said you’d be responsible for transportation.
Here’s a list of all the rezonings up for a vote next Tuesday:
- Southwind ES to Highland Oaks ES
- Highland Oaks ES to Southwind ES
- Sheffield ES to Getwell ES
- Germantown ES to Cordova ES
- Kate Bond MS to Mt. Pisgah MS
- Germantown MS to Cordova MS
- Germantown MS to Highland Oaks MS
- White Station HS to Melrose HS
- Germantown HS to Southwind HS
