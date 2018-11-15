  • Shelby County Schools still mulling decision on whether to close due to weather Thursday

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Thousands of families in Shelby County have been waiting for hours on a day where the Mid-South was hammered with a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain. 

    Dozens of schools have already announced closures and delays for Thursday, as the threat of sub-freezing temperatures could cause icy roads. 

    Shelby County Schools, however, has yet to decide whether or not it will delay or close on Thursday. 

    SCS announced on Twitter around 9:30 p.m. that officials will “continue to monitor the situation” and make a decision by 5 a.m. Thursday. 

    We will provide updates on the decision by SCS and other districts around our area as they come in. 

