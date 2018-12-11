0 Shelby County Schools to announce future plans for possible closings in district

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County Schools is set to announce its plan regarding current and potential facilities.

The meeting on Tuesday, according to a statement released by SCS, has the goal of taking a look at “outdated facilities.” It is expected to be over any minute.

Right now, there are more than 25,000 empty seats in SCS schools.

According to the district’s statement, Superintendent Dorsey Hopson discussed potential “new school construction projects, along with proposed school consolidations and rezonings that aim to address challenges related to poor building conditions.

The proposal could include closing dozens of schools over the next five years and regrouping students into a smaller number of new schools.

Some parents are almost confident that will happen.

“It’s scary but it’s not uncommon, it’s sort of like yeah, they’re going to do it,” one parent said.

FOX13 reached out to Chairman Van Turner with the Shelby County Commission. The commission serves as a funding body for SCS.

Although the footprint of the plan is unclear, Turner said it's important to find something to do with the property incase more schools close.

“If schools are being closed, perhaps we can use those properties for community centers,” he explained.

The district has a number of schools that faced maintenance issues.

FOX13 asked Turner if he thinks closing more schools is the best option moving forward.

“That’s a tough decision, when there’s a low student population and the school is underutilized, you’re paying all this money to keep open a school and it’s not being used to its full potential,” Turner said.

Hopson will present his plan to school board members and commissioners this week.

Hopson plans to talk with the media following Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Below is the full statement released by Hopson:

"There is a national conversation around equity and how it relates to student achievement. When I think of equity a myriad of things come to mind - many of which our community never discusses. At a minimum, we should agree that, equity means that all kids - regardless of their zip code - have an opportunity to be taught by effective teachers in environments conducive to learning. We spend lots of time discussing strategies to recruit and retain effective teachers - particularly for our struggling schools - but we do not discuss the drastic differences related to our facilities inequities. This week I proposed a transformative plan that invests in our students in an efficient and equitable way. While there are many other decisions to be made to ensure every child has a high quality school experience in our community; the consolidation conversation sets forth immediate steps we can take to begin to address efficiency and equity. The overwhelming majority of our most impoverished kids attend schools in outdated and in some cases - severely neglected facilities. Many of our schools were built in the 1950s and are in desperate need of upgrades and repairs. Although our community is well aware of these issues and the $450MM needed to fix these problems, public entities have not made investments to enhance the standard of living in some areas. Instead, most the investments have been made in suburban and more affluent neighborhoods to accommodate population shifts causing these families to attend schools in a facility much more conducive to learning. The problem of outdated inner-city facilities is exacerbated by the fact that we have more than 25,000 empty seats in our schools causing them to be severely underutilized. This creates an opportunity and a mandate for SCS to be more efficient by consolidating schools. Since, these conditions are undoubtedly unproductive and not conducive to student achievement, their continued operation is unfair to students and taxpayers. It’s nearly impossible for our district to maintain falling buildings while at the same time investing in effective academic strategies, employee compensation, latest technology, variety of after-school and summer programs, innovative partnerships and other much needed things. This is why SCS has closed more than 20 facilities over the last 3 years. However, we have learned that simply closing outdated and under enrolled facilities, which oftentimes decimates already fragile neighborhoods and sends poor kids to other outdated facilities, does little to improve student achievement. But we must continue to have courageous conversations about ensuring resources are distributed equitable across our schools and believe that in addition to closing schools we should also take the bold step of investing in facilities and resources. Especially where it’s needed the most so that every child, regardless of zip code, also has an opportunity to be in the best learning environment possible. We have seen this approach work very successfully at Westhaven Elementary. There, we combined three schools and invested additional dollars to support the academic needs of our students. Two years ago, children in all three schools attended chronically underperforming schools in substandard facilities. Today they have highly effective teachers in a learning environment that gives them a better chance to be productive citizens. By combining those schools, the communities were stabilized and strengthened.

This is the rationale behind our most recent consolidations conversation. We identified immediate opportunities to be more efficient while improving the learning environments for some of our most fragile students. Our goals are to be more efficient, send kids to stable, better performing schools and eliminate some of the deferred maintenance costs that we inherited so we can reach Destination 2025. During the next few weeks, we will release the report of our first round of community input workshops about school quality so we can then develop a strong academic plan. I believe that by investing in our schools, we are investing in our neighborhoods and ultimately creating a better Shelby County for us to live, work and enjoy. Greater Schools make a Greater Community!”

