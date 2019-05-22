0 Shelby County Schools to ask county commissioners for extra $10 million in funding

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The Shelby County Board of Education approved the proposed budget Tuesday for the 2019-2020 SCS school year.

But that's not all. SCS hopes to get an additional $10.05 million from Shelby County Commissioners.

Much of those dollars will go toward eight investments, including literacy programs and additional Pre-K programs.

"Your fiscal oversight is essential to the role each of you play as a board member. So, this budget is a big deal," Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray told the board before the meeting.

The Shelby County School Board met during special called meeting Tuesday afternoon to approving the proposed $1.4 billion budget the district will take to county commissioners.

SCS is also asking for the money to fund eight proposed investments, including 300-additional Pre-K seats and a universal phonics program for younger students.

"Our budget is based on what we need and what's best for students. Of course, we have dire needs around our facilities, but first and foremost we have students not reading on grade level. We need extra support," Ray told FOX13.

Two other "proposed investments" that are heading to county commissioners' desks:

A freshman success academy for high schoolers - $600,000

Academic intercessions for students during fall and spring breaks - $2,000,000

FOX13 spoke with county commissioner Reginald Milton about the proposal. He said the budget is tight and they'll need take a look at where the money is coming from.

Stephanie Love of the board said despite that, students' needs are still there.

"The $10 million. That's only one percent of what we need to provide what our students need on a day-to-day basis," Love explained.

The budget request will go to county commissioners on May 29.

