Shelby County Schools to discuss ‘outdated facilities,' potential consolidations during next meeting

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County Schools will be discussing options regarding current and potential facilities during its next school board meeting.
The meeting on Tuesday, according to a statement released by SCS, has the goal of taking a look at “outdated facilities.”
Right now, there are more than 25,000 empty seats in SCS schools.
According to the district’s statement, Superintendent Dorsey Hopson will discuss potential “new school construction projects, along with proposed school consolidations and rezonings that aim to address challenges related to poor building conditions.
