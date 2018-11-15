0 Shelby County Schools will be open today

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - UPDATE:

Shelby County Schools will be open today and will operate on a regular schedule.

According to the school district,

"Our facilities, safety and security teams have been assessing the District this morning, checking roads, sidewalks and parking lots to help get our schools ready to open and ensure our campuses are safe for students and staff to return . We would like to encourage families to please make sure students dress in layers before heading to the bus stop or walking to school, as temperatures will still be cold this morning. In addition , buses could be running a little behind schedule as drivers will be taking their time to be extra careful on the roadways. We are excited to welcome all of our students today"

Thousands of families in Shelby County have been waiting for hours on a day where the Mid-South was hammered with a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain.

Dozens of schools have already announced closures and delays for Thursday, as the threat of sub-freezing temperatures could cause icy roads.

Shelby County Schools, however, has yet to decide whether or not it will delay or close on Thursday.

We have been meeting with safety officials all evening to make sure we make the safest call for students. Roads look pretty good now. We will be driving overpasses and bridges tonight. Hate that we can’t makecall earlier but it likely will be around 4 or 5am before decision. — Dorsey Hopson, II (@SCSSupt) November 15, 2018

SCS announced on Twitter around 9:30 p.m. that officials will “continue to monitor the situation” and make a decision by 5 a.m. Thursday.

After assessing conditions, we will continue to monitor the situation and announce a decision on school closures by 5 AM tomorrow morning. Thank you for your patience. — Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) November 15, 2018

We will provide updates on the decision by SCS and other districts around our area as they come in.

