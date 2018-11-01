0 Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner brings FOX13 on ride-along through Memphis

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - After two months as the Sheriff of Shelby County, Floyd Bonner said he is serious about fighting crime all over the county.

Bonner said in only a little more than two months on the job he’s been listening to concerns from a lot of people.

“Naturally, crime is the number one thing that everyone is concerned about. Some of the other things is our jail and juvenile court,” Bonner said.

FOX13 got a chance to ride shotgun with Bonner in the Northaven neighborhood of Shelby County.

Bonner said that area is one of the areas in the county where crime is known to happen very often.

“Northaven kind of keeps us busy but it’s a lot of good people there,” Bonner said.

While on the ride along the sheriff checked in with deputies who were patrolling the area.

Bonner told FOX13 community engagement is one of his biggest priorities for the sheriff’s office.

“We talk about it all the time, get out and talk to the citizens. Don’t ride around with your windows rolled up. You got to get out of the car and talk to the community,” Bonner said.

Bonner said he is currently working to improve the jail at 201 Poplar.

“We have an issue with our jail crowd. There are a lot of inmates at 201, and we are working with our law enforcement partners as well as the attorney general’s office, and the public defender’s office,” Bonner said.

Bonner said releasing people with lowline misdemeanor crimes will help reduce the population at the jail.

“We want to be a model agency for the entire nation,” Bonner said.

