  • Shelby County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of lieutenant

    The Shelby County Sheriff's Office took to social media to share they had a lost a veteran of the force. 

    According to the Twitter post, Lieutenant Ephraim Holmes, 51, collapsed on Saturday while working in the Shelby County Jail.

    He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.  

    Lt. Holmes is a 29-year veteran of the SCSO. 

     

