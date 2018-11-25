Shelby County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of lieutenant

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office took to social media to share they had a lost a veteran of the force.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Naked man walks into Subway in Memphis, steals bag of chips before being arrested, owner says
- Third person arrested, helped plan robbery that led to shootout with Fayette County deputy
- Shooting at Oak Court Mall stemmed from a glance at 'attractive woman,' police report says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to the Twitter post, Lieutenant Ephraim Holmes, 51, collapsed on Saturday while working in the Shelby County Jail.
He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Lt. Holmes is a 29-year veteran of the SCSO.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}