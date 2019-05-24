Shelby County Sheriff's Office to work with MPD after de-annexation of multiple areas

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Twenty-five new Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies graduated from the academy Thursday night, adding to an already growing number of men and women joining SCSO.
Sheriff Floyd Bonner told FOX13 that with the de-annexation of several areas from the city of Memphis, there is a need for additional deputies.
SCSO is currently working with the Memphis Police Department to determine the crime numbers and call volumes in Cordova and Southwind.
Bonner said the research will determine the all-around needs for the areas. There are now 645 SCSO deputies that will soon have more area to patrol.
“I know de-annexation is coming up and we are in constant communication with the city of Memphis as well as county government,” said Bonner.
Bonner told FOX13 another class of recruits started the process of becoming deputies several weeks ago.
He said he has already received an idea of what the needs may be for the new areas deputies will patrol.
“Right now, off preliminary numbers we have discovered we may ask for an additional 40,” Bonner said.
Bonner said that number may go up or down when the final research comes back.
