Shelby County student shares bullying story

Jacob Vincent, 16, is no stranger to bullying. The teen from Germantown is now using his story as a way to empower others and help put an end.
The former Houston Middle School Student Monday told the Germantown School Board accounts of his abuse.
Vincent wants the bullying to stop for the sake of his friends and sister.
He shared with FOX13 the graphic details of the bullying in his first one-on-one since the Monday board meeting.
The harassment included verbal and physical assaults. Like when a basketball player at Houston Middle School targeted him by bouncing a ball on a wall near his head.
