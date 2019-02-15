0 Shelby County student still pressing for changes 1 year after Florida high school mass shooting

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Fla.

The shooting sparked a movement across the nation and right here in Shelby County with students organizing rallies and forums.

One of those students is Savanah Thompson, who’s a sophomore at White Station High School. She said the threat of a possible school shooting is always in the back of her mind.

“I’ve been a little on edge and it’s just understanding that this threat is real and could happen at anywhere at any time,” she said.

Since the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Thompson has helped organize rallies with March For Our Lives, and she was one of several students who met with then-Superintendent Dorsey Hopson and the school board to present them with a list of changes they wanted to see in the district.

FOX13 reviewed this list of requests to see what’s changed over the past year.

Thompson said there are a few new counselors at her school, but she said the district hasn't created more mental health classes.

She also wants the district to have more conversations about school shootings and gun violence.

“I think that’s something I along with other people wish was installed, along with active shooter drills. And I feel like it’s something that has to be done together in order to have the most security,” said Thompson. “School shootings are obviously a bad scenario and I think everyone understands that.

“But I think it’s really important that education be implemented in any kind of drill we would do.”

FOX13 reached out Shelby County Schools officials about these student requests and the district is working on our request.

