Shelby County woman indicted for murder after stabbing boyfriend to death during argument

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A Shelby County woman was indicted Tuesday for second-degree murder after authorities said she stabbed her boyfriend to death after they were involved in a “domestic argument.”
Decrese Beverly, 49, admitted to stabbing her boyfriend to death inside a home in the 5300 block of Twisting Ridge Cove on Oct. 5, 2018, police said.
ORIGINAL STORY: Woman stabs man to death in Shelby County, captured by police in Arkansas
The couple had been living together for about two months.
Investigators said officers found the victim – Wesley Johnson, 56 – dead on a couch inside the home suffering from two stab wounds to the abdomen.
Deputies said there was no sign of forced entry and that a large silver knife was found near the victim.
Authorities initially were calling the murder a “suspicious death,” but later arrested Beverly in Pine Bluff, Ark. and charged her with second-degree murder.
According to SCSO, Beverly took off following the incident, but she was found three days later.
Beverly was indicted on second-degree murder charges on Tuesday, and she is being held on $500,000 bond at the Shelby County Women’s Jail.
