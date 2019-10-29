  • Shelby Dr. intersection shut down after crash involving tractor trailer

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating an incident near the Memphis International Airport.

    Traffic is currently shut down near E. Shelby Drive and Tchulahoma Road.

    MPD told FOX13 a tractor trailer hit a pole in the area. 

    MLGW is on the scene making repairs.

    Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.

