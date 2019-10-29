Shelby Dr. intersection shut down after crash involving tractor trailer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating an incident near the Memphis International Airport.
Traffic is currently shut down near E. Shelby Drive and Tchulahoma Road.
MPD told FOX13 a tractor trailer hit a pole in the area.
MLGW is on the scene making repairs.
Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for updates on this scene.
