Shelby Farms releases water test results after post claimed algae could be to blame in dogs deaths

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - The results are in for the water from a pond in the Outback Off-Leash Area at Shelby Farms Park.
The ponds were closed and the water was tested after a Facebook post went viral. It claimed that toxic algae may be to blame for the death of two dogs.
The claims turned out to be false, according to a news release from Shelby Farms.
"A veterinarian confirmed that the cause of death was heatstroke and was not related to the water in the off-leash area. Additionally, local veterinary clinics have reported no cases of toxin exposure in their clinics," the news release said.
"Testing has shown that fluctuating toxin levels in the ponds in The Outback Off-Leash Area range from non-detectable to non-harmful levels according to EPA standards, which are based on human contact thresholds. Even though the presence of toxin levels is low, dogs may be more susceptible to adverse effects because they can ingest the toxins both by drinking water or by licking their fur after swimming or wading."
Regardless of the results, the ponds will remain closed out of an 'abundance of caution' until further notice.
