0 Shelby Farms testing lake waters for toxic algae after 2 dogs die suddenly following swim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews with Aquatic Control spent the day at Shelby Farms Park one day after a Facebook post went viral, claiming two dogs died suddenly after swimming at Shelby Farms.

A spokesperson for Shelby Farms released a statement, confirming two dogs died after playing in the lakes in the area.

However, they would not confirm the cause of death at this point.

This comes after the original Facebook post, which was shared thousands of times, claimed that toxic algae in those lakes may be to blame.

Officials said the dogs died after playing in the lakes at “The Outback” off-leash area.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The algae toxins can kill dogs and make humans sick, especially in dangerously warm temperatures.

According to a park spokesperson, “extensive water testing is being performed by an outside laboratory.”

The spokesperson also told FOX13 Shelby Farms is working with “multiple partners” to make sure they have the most accurate information about their lake ecosystems.

Regardless of the outcome, pet owners are still nervous after this news.

“It’s pretty to look at but not to get in,” said Monique Arnold. “(There has) been bacteria everywhere, so a lot of people been dying even on the beaches and stuff.”

Below is the full statement from Shelby Farms regarding the deaths and investigation:

"We can confirm the report that two dogs died after playing in the lakes at The Outback off-leash area. We cannot confirm the causes of death at this time. The safety of all visitors, including pets, is our top priority, and extensive water testing is being performed by an outside laboratory. In addition to lab testing, we are working with multiple partners to ensure that we have the most accurate information about our lake ecosystems. Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing the lakes in The Outback. We understand and share the passion our visitors have for pet safety and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to gather information, wait for lab results and formulate action plans as needed."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.