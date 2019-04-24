Shelter dog who loves his food bowl gets adopted after story goes viral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The story of a dog with Memphis Animal Services that became viral sensation now has a happy ending.
Oliver is a stray who loves food and treats. In fact, he loves food so much that he became attached to his bowl at MAS.
Oliver's story went viral when it was posted on Facebook by a group named Wilson, Rosie, and Pickle Pete.
The post was shared more than 9,000 times and got international attention.
Oliver was at risk of being euthanized, but his story led to an outpouring of support.
It was even picked up by TheDodo.com. The outlet detailed his journey and his eventual adoption on April 16.
In case you're wondering, Oliver got take take his new bowl with him.
