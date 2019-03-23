0 Shelter for homeless LGBTQ teens coming soon to South Memphis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shelter dedicated to the needs of homeless teens in the LGBTQ community is coming to Memphis.

OUT Memphis will break ground Saturday on the new facility they are calling the “Metamorphosis Project.”

An empty plot of land on Southern Avenue will soon have new life and purpose.

“Here in Memphis we don’t have any services that are geared specifically toward the LGBTQ community and now we will,” Stephanie Reyes from OUT Memphis said.

It’ll be the home for the Metamorphosis Project, an emergency shelter for homeless LGBTQ teens.

Stephanie Reyes from OUT Memphis is spearheading the project.

“Especially for our trans youth and our binary youth, there is not really a space where they can fit in or welcomed,” Reyes said.

According to the Community Alliance for the Homeless, in Shelby County 49 percent of unaccompanied youth are under 18, and 51 percent consist of those ages 18-24.

It’s estimated that about 7 percent of youth in the United States are LGBTQ, while 40 percent of youth experiencing homelessness are LGBTQ.

Molly Quinn is the Executive Director of OUT Memphis.

“We really invented these services, and a way we provide them based on the phone calls and drop ins we were receiving. Not just from Memphis but the surrounding region,” Quinn said.

Quinn and Reyes told FOX13 this new concept shelter will open the door for new data to be collected to get an accurate count of homeless LGBTQ teens in Shelby County and surrounding areas.

“Services for this particular group of young people are so limited on the regional, national, and city level. So, we hope to make really a small impact on this very significant problem,” Quinn said.

The Metamorphosis Project will begin with four beds but will increase that number in the very near future.

The ground breaking will take place March 22 at 10 a.m. at 2055 Southern.

